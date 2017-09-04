Christian Slater returning to West End to star in Glengarry Glen Ross

Christian Slater is returning to the West End stage in an upcoming revival of Glengarry Glen Ross.

The Hollywood actor, 48, previously appeared in productions of One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest and Swimming With Sharks but has not been on the London stage in almost a decade.

Robert Glenister, Kris Marshall, Stanley Townsend and Don Warrington will also star in David Mamet’s acclaimed play, which returns to the West End in October for its first major revival in more than 10 years.

Sam Yates will direct the play, which is set in an office of cut-throat Chicago salesmen who are vying to sell the most real estate.

The play made its debut in 1983 and it has gone on to win several accolades including an Olivier Award and the Pulitzer Prize for drama.

In 1992 it was turned into a film starring Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Alec Baldwin and Kevin Spacey.

:: The production of Glengarry Glen Ross opens at the Playhouse Theatre on October 26 and runs for 14 weeks.