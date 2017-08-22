Christian Bale journeys across the West in 'Hostiles' first look

By Nick Romano, Entertainment Weekly

Christian Bale and his Out of the Furnace director, Scott Cooper, are entering hostile territory. Ahead of their new film’s world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this year, the first-look image of Bale as an 1892 army captain in Hostiles has debuted for the masses.

The story sees Bale’s character reluctantly agreeing to escort his former rival, a dying Cheyenne war chief played by Wes Studi, and his family back to their tribal lands. On their journey from New Mexico to Montana, they pick up a young widow (Rosamund Pike), whose family was murdered on the plains. Together they face the harsh landscape, hostile Comanche tribe, and vicious outliers.

Hostiles is a re-imagining of a decades-long script from Donald Stewart, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of 1982’s Missing.

Adam Beach, Ben Foster, Jesse Plemons, Rory Cochrane, and Q’orianka Kilcher also feature in the cast. Cooper produces the film with John Lesher and Ken Kao.

Another standout of the talented team is Masanobu Takayanagi, Cooper’s cinematographer on Black Mass. Though, he also served as director of photography on 2011’s The Grey, 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook, and 2015’s Spotlight.

Hostiles currently doesn’t have a distributor.