Chris Pratt on What He Learned From Jennifer Lawrence While Making 'Passengers'

Passengers stars Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence as two people who wake up too early on a 120-year journey from Earth. While both have been stars of blockbusters, Lawrence is also an Academy Award winner, something Pratt is very aware of. “[Lawrence is] an Oscar award-winning actor,” Pratt pointed out in December on Good Morning America. “I feel like I learned a lot from her.”

Chris Pratt explained to Yahoo Movies what he learned from working with Jennifer Lawrence. (Photo: Yahoo) More

When attending the junket, Yahoo Movies asked Pratt exactly what he gleaned from working with Lawrence. “I learned, I was talking to her a little bit, for instance, about harnessing anger,” Pratt said. “It’s not something that, it’s something I’ve always had difficulty doing as an actor.”

Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence star in Passengers. (Photo: Columbia Pictures) More

“I don’t do it that often in real life,” noted the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star. “I don’t have a lot of experience drawing on it. And she told me, she gave me some tips and it’s a little tradecraft, I wouldn’t necessarily want to share what she told me, but I think she really helped me with that.”

Although Pratt didn’t share exactly what Lawrence said, he did give some general insight “She gave me a couple of tips and pointers and I think primarily the main thing was to shed this feeling I have in myself being concerned what other people think of me,” Pratt said. “And so if I want to be angry in a scene, I need to shed that natural thing inside of myself where I’m concerned what you think about me and that would prevent me from being angry. If I just lose that one thing, take that away, it reveals someone who is capable of being angry. And so that was very helpful and that’s one example.”

‘Passengers’ Co-Star Michael Sheen Ranks Space Robots:



Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, or leave your comments below.