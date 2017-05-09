Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Screen Test Is Worth Revisiting

Yeah, the magic was there from the very beginning.

Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista's screen test for Guardians of the Galaxy showed the two actors would have great comic timing and chemistry for their respective roles as Star-Lord and Drax.

The screen test was shared by Marvel a few years ago, but it's worth a rewatch now that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is out in theaters and is a big hit.

The two actors deliver their lines well and seem to understand the characters, even improving a little. But the audition is also charming with Pratt, who was not overweight but not ripped from training yet, wearing what looks like the getup a child would put together for a Star-Lord costume after seeing the film.

Bautista's Drax looks good, but he has something of a ThunderCats' Panthro thing going on with his huge frame totally gray.

The scene the two actors tested to is from a snippet of their first meeting, when Star-Lord is talking Drax out of killing Gamora after they all meet in prison. Watch the beginning of the magic above and the final scene below.

Read more: Vintage 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Walkmans Selling for Hundreds on Ebay