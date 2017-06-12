Chris Evans to stay on for Avengers 4 to 'wrap everything up'

Chris Evans is staying on for the thus-far untitled ‘Avengers 4’, he’s confirmed, which will see him wielding the Captain America shield until 2019.

Evans, who first donned the helmet in ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ back in 2011, was originally only signed up to be in six movies for Marvel.

But the fourth ‘Avengers’ film will take him up to seven, a move he’s said should help to ‘wrap everything up’.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, he said: “I had six films in my Marvel contract, so I could have said after the third Avengers I was done, but they wanted to make the third and fourth Avengers films as a two-parter,” he said.

“They said they had so many other characters to fit in – Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Ant Man – and couldn’t get them all into one movie.”

On why he agreed to go again (and presumably at this stage the remuneration is more of a side issue), he added ‘because it made sense. It’s going to wrap everything up’.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’, which will see the extended family of Cap, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow et al joined by those aforementioned newcomers like the Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther to battle Josh Brolin’s latern-jawed ‘intergalactic despot’ Thanos.

Filming for the first instalment began in January, with the movies being made back-to-back, but the sequel starting its production in August.

The first movie will arrive on May 4, 2018, with the second following on May 3, 2019.

How the landscape of the Avengers will look after that, only directors Anthony and Joe Russo know.

