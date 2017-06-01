Chloe Grace Moretz Slams Her Upcoming Animated Movie's Body-Shaming Ad

Controversy at the recently wrapped Cannes Film Festival chiefly focused on inclusion of two Netflix films (Okja and The Meyerowitz Stories) in its official competition. But now, a couple of days after the event, another brouhaha has emerged around an ad campaign debuted during the event in France for the upcoming animated film Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs that’s earned the ire of its leading lady.

Yesterday, Chloë Grace Moretz denounced the body-shaming marketing campaign for the film — a twist on the Snow White legend in which a plus-size woman becomes a svelte princess when she dons red shoes. See a tweet with its initial promotion at Cannes below, followed by Moretz’s reaction.

This Chloe Moretz cartoon also seems, uh, questionable pic.twitter.com/93ieRc9JnQ — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 25, 2017





I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn’t approved by me or my team — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017





Pls know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety https://t.co/IOIXYZTc3g — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017





The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me. I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control https://t.co/HZP2ydPCAX — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017





In response, one of the film’s producers, Sujin Hwang, told CNN that South Korean animation studio Locus Corp. was immediately pulling the plug on the ad:

“As the producer of the theatrical animated film ‘Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs,’ now in production, Locus Corporation wishes to apologize regarding the first elements of our marketing campaign (in the form of a Cannes billboard and a trailer) which we realize has had the opposite effect from that which was intended. Our film, a family comedy, carries a message designed to challenge social prejudices related to standards of physical beauty in society by emphasizing the importance of inner beauty. We appreciate and are grateful for the constructive criticism of those who brought this to our attention. We sincerely regret any embarrassment or dissatisfaction this mistaken advertising has caused to any of the individual artists or companies involved with the production or future distribution of our film, none of whom had any involvement with creating or approving the now discontinued advertising campaign.”

Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs is currently seeking a distribution deal.

