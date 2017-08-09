Chloë Grace Moretz reveals body shaming at the hands of a co-star

Chloë Grace Moretz has spoken out about how she was body-shamed on the set of a movie by her own co-star when she was just 15.

The former child star didn’t name or shame the male actor involved, but said that they were ’23, 24 or 25′ at the time.

“This guy that was my love interest was like, ‘I’d never date you in a real life,’ and I was like, ‘What?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, you’re too big for me’ — as in my size,” she told Variety.





“It was one of the only actors that ever made me cry on set.”

She went on to explain that the incident made working on the rest of the film with her co-star a pretty unpleasant experience.

(Credit: Variety) More

“I had to pick it up and go back on set and pretend he was a love interest, and it was really hard,” she added.

“It just makes you realize that there are some really bad people out there and for some reason, he felt the need to say that to me.

“You have to kind of forgive and not forget really, but it was just like wow. It was jarring. I look back on it and I was 15, which is really, really dark.”

Body image is something that Moretz takes seriously.

Last month, she publicly slammed the makers of her forthcoming movie ‘Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs’, in which she voices Snow White, over a derogatory ad campaign which left her feeling ‘appalled and angry’.

How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? @ChloeGMoretz pic.twitter.com/PVhgwluGTM — Tess Holliday (@Tess_Holliday) May 30, 2017





She replied:

I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn't approved by me or my team — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017





Pls know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety https://t.co/IOIXYZTc3g — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017





The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me. I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control https://t.co/HZP2ydPCAX — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017





20-year-old Moretz made her name in ‘Kickass’ back in 2010, but had been appearing in movies since the age of seven, appearing in movies like ‘The Amityville Horror’ remake in 2005.

She’s also starred in ‘Carrie’, ‘The Equalizer’, and ‘Bad Neighbours 2’, and already has four films in post-production this year.

