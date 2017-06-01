Chloë Grace Moretz 'appalled and angry' over body-shaming ad campaign for Snow White film

Chloë Grace Moretz has said that she’s ‘appalled and angry’ over an insulting ad campaign for her next movie ‘Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs’.

Billboards for the Korean-made movie appeared in Cannes last week, featuring the slogan ‘What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 dwarfs not so short?’.

The artwork depicts a tall, thin women, standing next to a shorter, larger, shoe-less character, the derogatory inference being pretty stark.

How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? ????????@ChloeGMoretz pic.twitter.com/PVhgwluGTM — Tess Holliday ???? (@Tess_Holliday) May 30, 2017





After having the campaign drawn to her attention on Twitter, Moretz was quick to condemn it, but also play up the positive message the movie is trying to convey.

I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn't approved by me or my team — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017





Pls know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety https://t.co/IOIXYZTc3g — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017





The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me. I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control https://t.co/HZP2ydPCAX — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017





Moretz plays the Snow White character in the film, while Gina Gershon plays the Evil Queen.

Since the gaffe, the studio behind it, Locus Corp, has said sorry.

“As the producer of the theatrical animated film Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs, now in production, Locus Corporation wishes to apologize regarding the first elements of our marketing campaign (in the form of a Cannes billboard and a trailer) which we realize has had the opposite effect from that which was intended. That advertising campaign is being terminated,” read a statement.

“Our film, a family comedy, carries a message designed to challenge social prejudices related to standards of physical beauty in society by emphasising the importance of inner beauty.

“We appreciate and are grateful for the constructive criticism of those who brought this to our attention.

“We sincerely regret any embarrassment or dissatisfaction this mistaken advertising has caused to any of the individual artists or companies involved with the production or future distribution of our film, none of whom had any involvement with creating or approving the now discontinued advertising campaign.”

