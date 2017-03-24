'CHIPs' Guys Dax Shepard, Michael Peña Talk Sweaty Suits, Making Things Go 'Boom!': 'We Blew Something Up in Every Single Sequence'

It sounds like Michael Peña and Dax Shepard deserved hazard pay for starring in CHIPs, the big-screen adaptation of the popular late ’70s/early ’80s cop series, which opens in theaters today. Speaking with Yahoo Movies, the duo describe the action-packed comedy as a literally explosive production. “My favorite part of the stunt sequences were that we blew something up in every single sequence,” says Shepard, who also directed the film. “The day where you actually say, ‘Fire in the hole, let ‘er rip,’ is exhilarating.‘” As a perfect demonstration of their onscreen camaraderie — and comic chemistry — Peña immediately pipes up in agreement: “Yeah…when it’s not sexual.” (Watch the video interview above.)

It wasn’t just the stunts that were dangerous for the Ant-Man star. Peña also experienced a fashion-related hazard when he and Shepard were shooting a teaser for the film in order to secure a green light from Warner Bros. It was an extra-hot day, they recall, and the movie’s stunt coordinator, Steve DeCastro, had been choreographing the motorcycle action in the same leather outfit that the actor would have to wear. “He got in soaking wet leather,” Shepard says, turning to his co-star in admiration. “That’s when I knew you were a baller.”

Did Michael Pena Just Reveal the Plot of the ‘Ant-Man’ Sequel? And Did Dax Shepard Squeal on Him to Marvel?:



Read More from Yahoo Movies: