'CHIPs': Dax Shepard and Michael Peña Get Raunchy In New Red-Band Trailer (NSFW)

From 1977 to 1983, the fictional highways of California were patrolled by motorcycle cops Ponch and Baker on the campy action series CHiPs. Writer-director Dax Shepard wants us all to hit the road again later this month with a big-screen adaptation starring himself and Michael Peña as the tight-pants-wearing duo. Audiences just got a new red-band trailer to see just how raunchy this ride will be. Watch it above.

In CHIPs, Shepard’s injury-prone rookie Jon Baker will be paired up with Peña’s trigger-happy vet, who’s actually an undercover cop trying to thwart some sort of criminal enterprise in the motorcycle division. That mission apparently won’t be too serious though, since the above trailer shows them primarily talking about a NSFW sexual activity, which Shepard’s character is informed by multiple people is the new normal.

Will CHIPs leave audiences in stitches? That’s a mystery to be solved. To find out, you can see the film — co-starring Jessica McNamee, Adam Brody, Maya Rudolph, Richard T. Jones, Ryan Hanson, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jane Kaczmarek, and Shepard’s wife Kristen Bell — when it hits theaters on March 24.

Read More: