Chilling new trailer for Michael Fassbender's The Snowman

Aiming to do for snowmen what Stephen King did for clowns, the new trailer for nordic chiller ‘The Snowman’ has landed.

Lifted from the pages of best-selling crime writer Jo Nesbø, it finds Michael Fassbender’s tortured, boozy detective Harry Hole on the trail of a killer who has struck before and evaded capture decades ago.

But as the first snows arrive, it appears that he may be beginning another spate of murders.

With a new recruit fresh from detective school (Rebecca Ferguson), can the pair catch the killer who is toying with them?

Though it looks like pretty standard serial killer fair, the talent involved should raise it up some.

Helmed by Tomas Alfredson (of ‘Let The Right One In’ and ‘Tinker, Sailor, Soldier, Spy’ fame), it also stars Charlottte Gainsbourg, J.K. Simmons, Chloë Sevigny and Toby Jones.

It’s out on October 13 across the UK.

