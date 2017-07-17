Chewbacca gets a wookiee pal in Han Solo Star Wars spin-off

Chewbacca checking out a monitor on the set of Han Solo - Credit: Twitter

It looks as though Chewbacca isn’t alone…

That’s right – another wookiee will appear in the ‘Han Solo’ spin-off.

‘Star Wars’ director Ron Howard has been busy today, as he continues to film the upcoming ‘Han Solo’ spin-off. And now a new behind-the-scenes image he released seemingly reveals that Chewbacca will get a close encounter with another wookiee.

“#Chewie checking the shot,” he said via Twitter. “#UntitledHanSoloMovie”

And wait ‘til you get a load of this image:

Chewbacca checking out a monitor on the set of Han Solo – Credit: Twitter More

At first, it doesn’t look like much – just a mildly amusing shot of Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo in his full costume, watching back a shot on the monitor.

But if you look closely at what’s on the monitor, it’s far more revealing.

But what’s that? Another wookiee? – Credit: Twitter More

As you can see, a close up of the monitor reveals what looks like a clinch between Chewbacca and a fellow wookiee. And if you ask me, they look rather close. Does this mean that Han Solo’s wookiee pal will be getting a girlfriend in the prequel movie?

Could this be a far more bittersweet note, with Chewbacca leaving his wookiee pals behind to fulfil his life debt to Han Solo?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

But it’s great to see Chewie getting some screen time.

The untitled ‘Han Solo’ movie stars Alden Ehrenreich as the infamous smuggler, alongside Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Joonas Suotamo and Michael K Williams.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller will direct, based on a script by Lawrence and Jon Kasdan.

The untitled ‘Han Solo’ movie heads to cinemas on 25 May 2018.

