Cher joins cast of Mamma Mia 2

Just when you thought ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ couldn’t get any more fabulous, pop singer and occasional actress Cher has confirmed she’s appearing in the sequel to the Abba musical which is due to film in London imminently.

The film has been shooting on location in Croatia, but is coming to shoot on the sound stages of Shepperton later this week.

WELL…IM IN MOMMA MIA2 — Cher (@cher) October 16, 2017





The singer, whose last big movie role was opposite Christina Aguilera in 2010’s ‘Burlesque’, confirmed the news to her fans on Twitter after the Daily Mail’s Baz Bamigboye broke the story on Sunday.

The ‘Believe’ star simply replied to a fan’s enquiring tweet with “WELL…IM IN MOMMA MIA2” (sic).

Daily Mail’s entertainment reporter Bamigboye had revealed via Twitter that Cher was in London to sing for the soundtrack to the film which arrives in cinemas next year, but this response from Cher herself confirms that she’ll also be in front on camera, not just on the soundtrack.





Bamingboye says Cher, who shot to fame in the 1960s and has enjoyed enduring success right up to the present day, will perform “two song and dance sequences” in the film. Cher’s role, and the songs from the Abba back catalogue she’ll be singing, remain a secret with one exec quoted as saying “Cher’s our secret weapon. It’ll spoil the fun if we give anything away.”

Lest we forget, Cher is an Oscar-winning actress, winning Best Actress at the 60th Academy Awards in 1988 for ‘Moonstruck’.

‘Mamma Mia’ was a huge hit back in 2008 becoming the highest-grossing film of all time at the UK box office taking £69.2m. It has since been dethroned by ‘Avatar’, ‘Skyfall’, and ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’.

The primary cast of Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Julie Walters, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, and Stellan Skarsgård are all reprising their roles in the sequel alongside cast newcomers Lily James, Hugh Skinner, Jeremy Irvine, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Alexa Davies, and Josh Dylan.

‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ is coming to cinemas July 2018.





