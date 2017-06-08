Check out the first look at Mary Poppins Returns

Here we have the first look at the new Mary Poppins – with Emily Blunt as the magical nanny, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as her lamp-lighting chum Jack.
Entertainment Weekly got the scoop, emblazoning Blunt on its front cover, and all being well, this could well be a worthy successor to the first, most classic of movie musicals.
It also gives us a first glimpse of the Banks children, all grown up.
Ben Whishaw plays Michael Banks, while Emily Mortimer plays his sister Jane, the kids who first ushered in their nanny with a heart-felt letter sent up the chimney.
Also featured are the new children; Pixie Davies as Annabel Banks, Joel Dawson as Georgie Banks and Nathaneal Saleh as John Banks.
The movie, directed by ‘Chicago’s Rob Marshall, picks up in the Great Depression, with Jane and Michael visited by Poppins following a family tragedy which has left them ‘numb and joyless’, and leading Michael to forget the joyful lessons he was taught as a child.
Also starring are Julie Walters, Colin Firth, and Meryl Streep, with an added cameo from original star Dick Van Dyke and another from Angela Lansbury as a balloon lady.
It’s due out at Christmas 2018.
