This charming man: Jack Lowden on playing Morrissey in England is Mine

Jack Lowden is a charming man. The 27-year-old Scottish actor is sitting in a London hotel room; Dunkirk has just opened like The Dam Busters, overachieving at the box office and boasting remarkable critical acclaim. And while the Christopher Nolan film is the source of much satisfaction, there is also a sense of anticipation here, as the most high profile role of his nascent career is about to hit our screens: Lowden is playing the iconic frontman of The Smiths, Morrissey, in England is Mine.

Except he’s not really playing the icon, as such. Mark Gill’s England is Mine, like Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Nowhere Boy and Anton Corbijn’s Control, chooses to portray the artist as a young man, before they were famous. Also uniting this trio of films concerning the early lives of Steven Morrissey, John Lennon and Ian Curtis is a feeling of moroseness. All are from a seemingly harsh North, struggling to get out of the mundane, everyday existence of manual labour.

And as such, they couldn’t be further from the smiling, open and decidedly upbeat actor seated before me.

Lowden talks excitedly about the success of Dunkirk: “Shooting it, you knew it was going to be something special… Nolan is just brilliant; it was amazing to watch him in operation.”

There was only two weeks between the end of the England is Mine shoot and the start of principal photography on Dunkirk – a fortnight that Lowden mostly spent washing the black dye out of his hair and eyelashes. I’m surprised he didn’t have to put in more effort given that one character is a frustrated, gloomy teenager and the other is a fighter pilot taking on the might of the Luftwaffe.

But Lowden preferred to think about the similarities between the two characters rather than the differences: “It wasn’t too different in many ways because so much of Dunkirk I was on my own, in a cockpit, and so much of England is Mine, I was on my own [too].”

Opening civilities over with, it’s time to cut to the chase. Was he worried about playing a singer whose reputation was tarnished for many by his thoughts on immigration, leading to a long-running legal battle with NME magazine with Morrissey alleging they portrayed him as a racist? It was a battle that ended with NME apologising to the singer, by which time, many long-time fans of The Smiths, myself included, found themselves saying ‘I like the music, but I’m not so sure about the man…’

Lowden plays his best poker face. “Well look, I didn’t really grow up with him… I was told very purposely to try to not look past the moment when he met Johnny Marr, because that is when the film finished. Mark was very keen on me not reading his autobiography.”

He continues: “I’ve done a few things now that are about real people or real events and I can see how on the outside it’s quite easy to look at it and think it must have been really hard to forget you were playing Morrissey or the fact that you were on a film about Dunkirk, but I can’t stress enough that when you’re shooting, it’s more about Mark, the script Mark wrote, and what Mark had in mind. Wondering what Morrissey fans think doesn’t come to you until this point in the process, when the film is about to come out.”

So, given that Morrissey was not in Lowden’s sphere of influence growing up in the Scottish Borders, who was? He replies that he was obsessed with Frank Sinatra and the rat pack, spending his days watching MGM musicals, with his first musical obsession being Just Enough Education to Perform by the Stereophonics. He even learnt how to play the songs from the album on piano. Other favourites included Chopin and Jamie Cullum, “because at the time he was making piano cool again.”

