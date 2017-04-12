Charlize Theron on That 'Fate of the Furious' Kiss — and Vin Diesel's Overblown Reaction

Charlize Theron and Vin Diesel in 'The Fate of the Furious' (Photo: Universal Pictures)

In The Fate of the Furious, Charlize Theron and Vin Diesel share a kiss. That's not a spoiler at this point — after being previewed in the trailer, it's been a top topic of discussion for Diesel throughout the Universal film's press tour.

"I was definitely not complaining. Charlize Theron is not a bad kissing partner to have," he recently told USA Today. "Do I know she enjoyed it? Oh, my God, yeah. A kiss cannot lie, lips don't lie. No, they didn't. She owned it."

Yet on Wednesday's episode of Ellen, Theron — who plays a villainous superhacker in the F. Gary Gray movie — told Ellen DeGeneres her side of the scene.

"I just don't get it," she laughed. "I mean, you can see it. My hand is forcing his face, which is what the movie's about. He's in love with Letty, Michelle Rodriguez's character. I'm the crazy chick that's doing this horrible thing to him and, as he should've, his character is just standing there frozen, like a dead fish.

"That's what I was kissing, and he's literally going around, saying that I had the best time of my life.... It's insane!" she continued in disbelief. "I like a little bit more movement in my men.... We're confusing reality with fiction.... It looks like I'm assaulting his face with my mouth."

The Fate of the Furious hits theaters April 14.

