Charlie Sheen’s ‘9/11’ Movie Trailer Blasted as ‘Offensive,’ ‘Extremely Tasteless’ (Video)

A trailer for Charlie Sheen‘s new movie, “9/11,” based on the September 11 attacks, was released on Friday, and many people are calling it “beyond offensive” and “manipulative.”

“Dead Lord, the Charlie Sheen 9/11 trailer is beyond offensive. It looks like a very poorly made TV movie. Just horrific,” one user tweeted.

“I watched a trailer for a movie called ‘9/11’ starring Charlie Sheen and it’s awful and manipulative and makes me mad at everyone involved,” tweeted another.

Also Read: Johnny Depp, Charlie Sheen and Kevin Dillon Trolled Over 'Platoon' Reunion Pic: 'You Guys Getting OLD' (Photo)

“9/11,” which stars Sheen, Whoopi Goldberg and Gina Gershon, is based on true events when five people were stuck in an elevator in the World Trade Center’s North Tower during the terror attacks.

“This Charlie Sheen 9/11 movie trailer is Extremely Tasteless and Incredibly Unnecessary,” another Twitter user said. “I wish that wasn’t a real sentence but yay jokes?”

Also Read: Charlie Sheen Gushes Love for Sean Spicer After Wishing He'd 'Asphyxiate'

Representatives for Black Bear Studios and 20th Century Fox have not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.

See some Twitter reactions below, and watch the trailer above.





Dead Lord, the Charlie Sheen 9/11 trailer is beyond offensive. It looks like a very poorly made TV movie. Just horrific. — Ollie James (@OllieNYankees) July 21, 2017











Wow really? 9/11 movie starring Charlie Sheen called… 9/11 — Aaron H (@AaronTheH) July 21, 2017











I'm not sure if it will ever be late enough for Charlie Sheen to star in a 9/11 movie. — (((Bastard Keith))) (@BastardKeith) July 21, 2017











This Charlie Sheen 9/11 movie trailer is Extremely Tasteless and Incredibly Unnecessary. I wish that wasn't a real sentence but yay jokes? — Ben Gaspin (@BenGaspin) July 21, 2017











I watched a trailer for a movie called "9/11" starring Charlie Sheen and it's awful and manipulative and makes me mad at everyone involved. — Brandon Shockney (@Beeshock) July 21, 2017











Cheesy.- Trying too hard to elicit a certain response from the audience; unsubtle, inauthentic.

Example: 9/11 movie starring Charlie Sheen pic.twitter.com/FN5sSWhfq8 — Anabel (@cle_boo) July 21, 2017











This Charlie Sheen ‘9/11’ Movie Is Not A Parody, Unfortunately https://t.co/EHH5NuXvuP pic.twitter.com/qmRdlFj3Gm — Global Journal (@globaljournal17) July 21, 2017











Charlie Sheen & Whoopi Goldberg are starring in a 9/11 movie? What universe is this? Is it a comedy? Is it too late to make it one? — David Wojciechowski (@MrWojoRising) July 21, 2017











in other news someone thought it wise to cast charlie sheen in a 9/11 movie https://t.co/pldNKYlvvk — alex neason (@alexandrianeas) July 21, 2017











charlie sheen and whoopi goldberg in a 9/11 movie?…… seriously?……. uh….. why……. WHY. — lust. (@weird_lust) July 21, 2017











Seriously, who thought Charlie Sheen in a movie about 9/11 was a good idea? — BA Thompsonator ???????? (@ActionRation) July 21, 2017









