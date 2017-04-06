Charlie Hunnam’s Cringeworthy Story of a Bug Chewing on His Eardrum

Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden where he talked about the perils of filming his upcoming movie, The Lost City of Z, in the Colombian jungle. Hunnam said there were snakes, scorpions, tarantulas, and tons of mosquitos, but it was in his hotel room that he really ran into trouble.

“I woke up one night with what sounded like a pneumatic drill in my ear, in intense pain. And I have been through this before once with a girlfriend who had a moth stuck in her ear. So I immediately knew that something was in my ear canal,” Hunnam said.

Hunnam said everyone on the film had been working long hours and they had the next day off so he didn’t want to bother anyone, so instead of going to the doctor, he tried to flush it out using a nasal irrigation device, then went back to bed. But when he woke up the next morning he could still feel it moving around in his ear. So he went to the doctor and found out what was going on.

“This thing had burrowed in and couldn’t get back out. And so it decided it was going to eat its way through. It bit a hole in my eardrum,” Hannum explained.

Hannum can still hear just fine in the ear, but said it can be bothersome on airplanes. He finished by asking Corden if he could imagine that happening. Corden was emphatic that he could not.

