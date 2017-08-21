Channing Tatum and Adam Driver in London for Logan Lucky premiere

Channing Tatum and Adam Driver will walk the red carpet at the UK premiere of Logan Lucky tonight.

The actors feature in the all-star ensemble heist comedy film alongside Daniel Craig, Katie Holmes, Riley Keough, Seth MacFarlane and Hilary Swank.

Director Steven Soderbergh, who is behind films such as Ocean’s Eleven, Erin Brockovich and Magic Mike, is also expected at the premiere in London’s Leicester Square.

Daniel Craig, Channing Tatum and Adam Driver in Logan Lucky (Studiocanal) More

Magic Mike star Tatum and Star Wars actor Driver play down-and-out brothers Jimmy and Clyde Logan who recruit Craig’s character Joe Bang to help them with the ambitious robbery of North Carolina’s Charlotte Motor Speedway.

However, things do not go to plan as a scheduling mix-up sees the thieves have to complete the heist during the popular Coca-Cola 600 Nascar event race while also having an FBI agent, played by Swank, on their tail.

Logan Lucky is Soderbergh’s first big screen venture since 2013’s Side Effects as he has concentrated on his TV period medical drama The Knick, starring Clive Owen.

The film was released in the US last week and has received largely positive reviews from critics and fans, and has a 93% rating on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

Logan Lucky is due for release in the UK on August 25.