Chadwick Boseman Reveals 'Black Panther' Plot Details, Explains Political Relevance

What does the powerful owe those in need?

That’s the morality play at the heart of all superhero stories. It separates the good-guys from the villains. What value is strength unless you’re using it to help someone? With great power comes great … you know.

Responsibility is at the core of Marvel’s new Black Panther film as well, telling the story of a young ruler eager to fulfill his role as the protector of the most advanced nation on Earth while facing challenges and even attacks from some of those he’s keeping safe.

Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa is conflicted because he watched his father T’Chaka die while trying to reach out to other nations in Captain America: Civil War. “That hasn’t traditionally been their attitude towards the rest of the world. [T’Chaka] wanted to step out of those boundaries,” the actor told EW during our visit to the set. “It’s a like a new leader taking power and trying to figure out if he should do it the older traditional way. You would think the younger man would want to do something different than the father, but the father – for a reason that I don’t want to say – was thinking ahead and beyond those boundaries.”

T’Challa’s impulse is to withdraw again, but as the heir to the mantle of Black Panther, running away isn’t his style, even when wounded. Everything he has learned in his life drives him to fight harder, to never back down. That’s part of the character of his homeland, too.

Wakanda is strong on its own. It’s the most advanced nation on Earth, full of technological wonders and wealthy beyond what the rest of the world can even imagine, thanks to its deposits of rare Vibranium. The nation is secretive. Closed off from outsiders. It pretends to be just another struggling, African country – but some of its neighbors are struggling for real.

If Wakandans don’t stand up for themselves, who will? But if they stand only for themselves, then who are they?

“Part of the story is about the isolationist state of Wakanda coming to terms with the modern day,” says Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. “There are other people [in the story] who say, ‘No, we shouldn’t do that.’ You get into conversations about refugees. You get into conversations about, ‘Should we help the people on the other side of that border, because they need help and we could help them …. but it would potentially endanger us.’”

Director and co-writer Ryan Coogler’s movie developed surprising resonance in recent months. “It is so rich in culturally relevant ideas,” Feige said. “These are conversations we were having two years ago because that is inherently the story within the comics. Now it’s going to seem like the most highly fluid thing we could have done.”

When EW visited the set of Black Panther, Boseman was in a scene facing down Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis, reprising his role as the mercenary arms dealer from Avengers: Age of Ultron.) Klaue is one of the few outsiders to ever see the true Wakanda, and his knowledge is a threat not just to that country, but to the world at large.

We’re all in this together, for good or ill.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: The last time we saw T’Challa, he was giving sanctuary to a fugitive Captain America. What is Black Panther’s mindset at the start of this film?

CHADWICK BOSEMAN: It’s shortly after Civil War has ended so he’s still in mourning. There’s a guilt in terms of taking the throne. There’s a feeling that he wishes that his father would have been alive to see it, if he would have given up the thrown for being too old. That’s the ideal way. His mindset is one of guilt and unsureness because he doesn’t have [his father] there.

What are the major challenges? What’s the biggest crisis weighing on him?

Generally, there is unrest because there’s no leader on the throne. We’re dealing with a similar thing right now in this country. Just because a person was elected doesn’t mean everybody agrees with the things he’s going to do. Having to make the first decisions … what do you do first? What do you choose to do that’s going to get everybody on your side? It’s a political drama essentially.

