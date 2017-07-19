Chadwick Boseman Counts Up How Many Times He's Watched the 'Black Panther' Trailer

Marvel’s trailer debuts are always big online events, and Black Panther was no exception. Its premiere teaser in June currently ranks as the third-most-watched promo in the studio’s history. Unveiled during the NBA Finals, it was viewed 89 million times during its first 24 hours, only 19 million of which were on TV — meaning that a whopping 70 million Internet users sought out the clip. And one of those many fans, it turns out, was none other than Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman.

Speaking to Yahoo Movies on the red carpet at Disney’s D23 Expo (watch the clip above), the movie’s star confessed that, while he hasn’t yet seen it a full ten times, he did watch it on at least six occasions throughout the course of its creation — and then once more just for his own pleasure (“I let myself have that one”). That’s no surprise, given that the clip seems to have won over both Marvel aficionados and casual fans, thus making Black Panther one of next year’s biggest superhero offerings. Black Panther roars into theaters on Feb. 16, 2018.

'Black Panther' Teaser Trailer Gives First Look at Marvel Hero's Solo Debut:

