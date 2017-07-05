A CGI Paul Walker was considered for Fast & Furious 8

From Digital Spy

Using CGI to include a deceased star in a Hollywood movie has become a hot-button issue in recent years, with films like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story causing controversy over the ethical nature of it.

This was one of the things the producers of Fast & Furious 8 heavily debated regarding Paul Walker. The actor passed away during production of Fast & Furious 7, with a combination of CGI, body doubles and previously-shot footage used to complete the film.

Director F Gary Gray spoke to Screen Rant about how the filmmakers came to a final decision surrounding the late actor's character Brian O'Connor.

"We had hundreds of conversations about the best way, the classiest way to handle and address Paul's legacy in this franchise," he said.

"You know, there's multiple ways you can go. You could create a digital Paul and make him more of a character. You could leave him out and pretend that he's (not) in this world anymore.

"These are all conversations we had and we felt like the choice we made respected his legacy the best. And my understanding is that his family was really happy with how we treated him."

In the end, Brian's name was in the final film in a very touching way, which we won't spoil here (but we will here).

