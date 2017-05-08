Celine Dion to Perform 'Titanic' Hit 'My Heart Will Go On' at Billboard Music Awards

Celine Dion at L.A. premiere of “Beauty And The Beast” on March 2; she’ll perform her ‘Titanic’ hit at Billboard Music Awards on May 21 (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

This year’s Billboard Music Awards may be stacked with the hottest stars of right now, but Celine Dion will be taking us back to 1997. The French-Canadian singer will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Titanic with a performance of the Oscar-winning ballad “My Heart Will Go On.”

“This song means a lot to me, and it has played such a huge role in my career,” Dion said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to the late James Horner, and to Will Jennings, for writing it and creating the opportunity for me to be part of Titanic, an amazing film whose legacy will continue for generations to come. It’s a great honor to have the opportunity to perform it on the Billboard Music Awards’ international stage, in celebration of the film’s 20th anniversary.”

Both the Titanic soundtrack and its most famous single hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100, respectively, in 1998. “My Heart Will Go On” also won Grammys for Song of the Year and Record of the Year in 1999.

Along with Dion, another pop legend will be performing an iconic ’90s smash at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. Cher is set to perform her hit “Believe,” in line with her receiving the Icon Award.

The Billboard Music Awards will air May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

