Celebrities get doodling for charity auction

Ed Balls, Sir Ian McKellen and Eleanor Tomlinson have put pen to paper and created doodles for charity.

They are among a group of celebrities who have designed pictures to be auctioned off in aid of Epilepsy Action on National Doodle Day.

Other famous faces taking part include Julie Hesmondhalgh, Strictly Come Dancing contestant Debbie McGee, Miranda Hart, Fay Ripley, Lydia Bright and Freema Agyeman.

Ed Balls’s picture More

The doodles include Balls’s dancing stick man, a nod to his Strictly days, and actress Tomlinson’s scene from her hit television drama, Poldark.

Diana, Princess of Wales’s former dress designer Christina Stambolian has contributed a doodle of the black gown she designed for the late princess to wear to the Serpentine Gallery’s summer party in 1994.

Film-maker Richard Curtis’s picture recreates the opening scene of Four Weddings And A Funeral – complete with the comment his mother made about the film being ruined by “childish language”.

Richard Curtis’s picture More

Former Doctor Who star Agyeman has personal experience of epilepsy as her young niece has the condition.

She said: “I’ll never forget the day I first saw my niece have her first seizure. There is no way I can convey the fear, confusion, panic and agonising sadness.

“That day we realised something was wrong. That day our hearts broke and our lives changed.

Christina Stambolian’s sketch of Princess Diana’s dress More

Read More