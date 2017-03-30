Celebrate 'Star Wars' 40th Anniversary by Revisiting These Classic Stickers (Exclusive)
In the late 1970s, Topps’ Star Wars line was even more popular than the trading-card titan’s signature baseball collectibles. Now, following our exclusive previews of recent collections of the Topps cards for Star Wars (a.k.a. A New Hope), The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi, we have an advance look at Star Wars Topps Classic Sticker Book ($12.95), from Abrams Books, a new volume loaded with reproductions of the stickers that were included with the trading-card packs — and which lovingly adorned our Trapper Keepers back in the day. It will be available from stores and online retailers on April 4, ahead of May’s 40th anniversary of the original 1977 film and Star Wars Celebration, the fan-centric convention in Orlando that will have panels marking the milestone occasion, with scheduled appearances from luminaries such as Mark Hamill (on hand to promote The Last Jedi), Peter Mayhew, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Jeremy “Boba Fett” Bulloch. Click through for a look at some of the classic images reprinted in their adhesive glory.