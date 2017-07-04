Catherine Deneuve on new film 'The Midwife', her public image and how the movie industry has changed

Catherine Deneuve is asking her entourage to make the hotel room in Berlin as comfortable as possible. In French she states, “Can you lower the temperature, it’s hot.’ It is snowing outside.

They quickly appease the iconic French actress. One of the pleasures of interviewing Deneuve is that she is always to the point, sometimes blunt and very astute. She says what she means and is happy to contradict questions if she deems that they are missing the point, or more accurately, her point of view.

These are fabulous attributes for an actor, and an interviewee, might not be so good if you’re in her employ. In any case, something seems to be bothering Deneuve, who starts off the interview about her new film, The Midwife, in a decidedly frosty mood.

The Midwife is a story of an unlikely friendship between two women who are connected through the deceased father of the midwife. Deneuve’s character Béatrice, had an affair with the man, three decades previously, and now after a health scare, she decides to get in touch with his daughter, Claire, played by Marguerite star Catherine Frot. They are at the opposite ends of the personality spectrum. Béatrice likes gambling in casinos and in her own life. Frot’s Claire is a single mother, who frets about the future and the demise of the small practice where she works.

Behind the main friendship there is a tale of hospital closures and a fear about the direction that health care policy is heading. The story has particular resonance for director Martin Provost whose film Seraphine swept the Cesar awards in 2008, as the efforts of the midwife stopped him from dying at birth. The film is even dedicated to that midwife.

But Deneuve, who transfers to perfect English once the interview starts, dismisses any deeper reading of the movie: “Why does the movie have to mean something? It’s just a story of a friendship and quite an unusual encounter of two women. You just have to take the characters as they are, one is trying to accept the other one; the other one is trying to fit in, with a lot of unusual situations.”

Deneuve is on top form as Béatrice, who lives life on overdrive and becomes a surrogate mother to the more mundane Claire. But Béatrice is not a character close to her own heart: “I cannot identify with the character, but I do understand her and I do like her.”

