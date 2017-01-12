Cate Blanchett Plays Thirteen (!) Different Roles in Daring New ‘Manifesto’ Trailer

Cate Blanchett is already an Oscar winner (for 2013’s Blue Jasmine), as well as one of Hollywood’s most revered and acclaimed leading ladies. Nonetheless, she may have delivered her most versatile – and mesmerizing – performance in the upcoming Manifesto, in which she plays THIRTEEN different roles. And ahead of its eagerly awaited premiere at this month’s Sundance Film Festival, the film has now released its brand-new theatrical trailer (watch it above), which gets its premiere at Yahoo Movies.

Written and directed by Julian Rosefeldt, Manifesto will feature Blanchett playing a variety of characters whose dialogue is taken directly from famous art-world manifestos. As proven by the above trailer, some of the fictional individuals she’ll inhabit include a homeless person, a schoolteacher, a TV newscaster, and a grungy-looking punk. While the promo doesn’t reveal much about what the actual action proper will entail, it does make it clear that Blanchett will be showing off her full range in the project, which began as a multi-screen art-museum installation that was commissioned by the Australian Centre for the Moving Image, and which was shown in Australia in 2015 before enjoying subsequent runs in both Berlin and New York in 2016.

Led by what The Guardian dubbed Blanchett’s “convincing, almost effortless performances,” Manifesto was a hit when it premiered as a museum piece, so expectations are high for its theatrical version, which audiences should get a first look at in the coming weeks. Before its Sundance reviews begin pouring in, however, you can check out its debut trailer here now.