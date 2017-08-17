Catch up with all things Defenders before the show hits Netflix

After dazzling in each of their own shows, four Marvel superheroes are finally coming together on Netflix. But how did they get there? Here’s our primer on all four squad members, so you’re bang up-to-date for when ‘The Defenders’ hits Netflix on 18 August.

SPOILER ALERT – it goes without saying that this article reveals facts and secrets about the ‘Daredevil’, ‘Jessica Jones’, ‘Luke Cage’ and ‘Iron Fist’ series.

Daredevil

Blinded as a young boy, this righteous, but tough guy has grown up to be a lawyer, turning down big money offers to partner with his best friend Foggy Nelson in a practice of their own based in Hell’s Kitchen – the neighbourhood where they grew up.

Things start to ramp up when they find themselves representing Karen Page, a young woman framed for a murder which turns out to be part of a huge criminal conspiracy. At the centre of that conspiracy is Wilson Fisk (aka the Kingpin). Fisk is the leader of a sinister cadre of organised crime bosses who are looking to consolidate their power and take over the New York underground.

Desperate to bring them down, Matt – who can ‘see’ thanks to his heightened reflexes (which also helpfully allow him to be a brilliant fighter) – uses martial arts skills he acquired from his mysterious mentor and surrogate father, Stick.

Far from an invincible superhero, Matt frequently finds himself battered and bruised, leading to tensions with his friends, while his violent night-time activities cause him to battle his Catholic faith. The end of season one sees him managing to bring down Wilson and send him to jail.

The second run increases the stakes by introducing both The Punisher and Elektra Natchios. Elektra is an old flame of Matt’s whose arrival coincides with the increased presence of the Hand, a mysterious ninja cult seen in season one who appear to have the ability to conquer death and are searching for a mythical weapon called Black Sky.

Meanwhile, The Punisher (aka Frank Castle) is a bloodthirsty vigilante hellbent on murdering the people who killed his family. Murdock’s reluctance to share his secrets with Foggy (his best friend) causes them to fall out.

The season finishes with Matt and Elektra trying to destroy the Hand once and for all, only for Elektra to sacrifice herself to save her former beau. Matt reveals to Karen Page that he’s actually Daredevil, Foggy joins another law firm, Frank Castle ‘becomes’ The Punisher and the remains of the Hand exhume Natchios’ body and insert her into an ancient machine, possibly turning her into Black Sky…

Jessica Jones

A boozy private eye with exceptional strength and haunted by a violent past, Jessica works as an investigator for a lawyer called Jeri Hogarth, often involving cases with gifted people.

The sole survivor of a car crash which killed her family as a kid, she was adopted the family of a child star called Trish Walker, who becomes Jessica’s best friend. Her medical bills while recovering from the crash were paid by a mysterious company which seems to have bestowed powers upon her.

