Casey Affleck’s wife files for divorce

The wife of Oscar-winning actor Casey Affleck has filed for divorce.

Summer Phoenix reportedly cited “irreconcilable differences” in the papers lodged in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday.

Affleck with his best actor Oscar (Ian West/PA)

Affleck and Phoenix, who is the sister of actor Joaquin Phoenix, announced they had “amicably” split after nearly a decade of marriage in March last year, shortly after he won his best actor Oscar for Manchester By The Sea.

But the document, according to reports, shows they separated in November 2015 and sees Phoenix request joint legal and physical custody of their sons, who are nine and 13.

During the Oscars season reports resurfaced of two women who brought sexual harassment suits against Affleck, 41.

Affleck, who denied the allegations said to have happened during the making of 2010’s I’m Still Here, settled the lawsuit out of court.