New 'Cars 3' TV Spot Shows Lightning McQueen Racing Against Time (Video)

Two months after horrifying kids everywhere with a chilling image of Lightning McQueen in a brutal wreck, Pixar has given us a closer look into the red hot rod’s uncertain future with a new Cars 3 TV spot that premiered during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

While the trailer for Cars 2 featured loads of exotic locales and goofy Mater moments, Cars 3 went for intense circuit racing, Inception-style horn stabs and a complete lack of Larry the Cable Guy.

In the new spot, we see McQueen (Owen Wilson) facing the possibility of becoming outdated by a new generation of Piston Cup racers. At the forefront of this new breed is Jackson Storm (Armie Hammer), a sleek, black machine with a new-fangled electric engine.

When Jackson’s incredible driving — and possibly that grisly crash — cause Lightning to question his future, he gets some help from Cruz Ramirez (Cristela Alonzo), a tech specialist who wants to help Lightning find himself again. After some rigorous training and soul searching, Lightning returns to the track to prove to Jackson, the racing world, and himself that he’s still got it.

Along with Wilson, several cast members from the original cast will return, including Larry the Cable Guy as Mater, Bonnie Hunt as Sally and Cheech Marin as Ramone. Longtime Pixar animator Brian Fee will helm Cars 3 in his directorial debut, with Robert L. Baird and Dan Gerson (Monsters University, Big Hero 6) writing the screenplay. Randy Newman will return to provide music for the film.

Cars 3 hits theaters June 16. Check out the TV spot above.

