Cars 3 speeds to No 1 at US box office

Lightning McQueen and his pals in Cars 3 raced to the top spot at the US box office this weekend, pushing Wonder Woman into second place for the first time since it opened.

Studio estimates said Disney and Pixar’s Cars 3 opened with $53.5 million (£41.7 million) – a low for the $1 billion (£780 million) series.

In its third weekend, Wonder Woman held strong with $40.8 million (£31.8 million), bringing its domestic total to $274.6 million (£214.3 million).

In third place, the Tupac biopic All Eyez On Me debuted with a notable $27.1 million (£21.1 million), while the Mandy Moore shark thriller 47 Meters Down netted $11.5 million (£8.9 million).