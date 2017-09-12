From 'Carrie' to 'The Fly' to 'Black Swan,' horror classics get stunning Orlando Arocena makeovers
‘Tis the season for terror! With Halloween right around the corner, 20th Century Fox and MGM Home Entertainment are re-releasing 19 to-die-for films with new, collectible Blu-ray and DVD packaging courtesy of renowned artist Orlando Arocena. From classics (Carrie) to camp (Child’s Play) to cool (Black Swan), the spine-chilling series has you covered — and hiding under the covers!
If you dare, click ahead to see Arocena’s twisted take on the 19 petrifying perennials, which are available for a limited time beginning Sept. 12.
1.6k