Carrie Fisher's Final Assets Revealed, Billie Lourd Named Beneficiary of the Estate

Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd will inherit her late mother’s estate.

The Star Wars actress’s assets, outlined in court documents obtained by People, include several bank accounts, a 2016 Tesla S, full ownership of several LLCs and a life insurance policy. Personal and household belongings like jewelry, artwork and collectables will also go to Lourd, Fisher’s only child from her relationship with talent executive Bryan Lourd.

Additionally, the 24-year-old actress will inherit the rights to her mother’s public image and likeness, as well as her intellectual property rights — including ongoing proceeds from Fisher’s books, specials, trademarks and copyrights.

Some of Fisher’s memorabilia is set to be auctioned in September. Organized by Profiles in History and her brother Todd, the auction will include items like Fisher’s life-sized Princess Leia Statue in its original phone booth, her personalized director’s chair from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and even her personal writing desk. Portions of the proceeds will go to Debbie Reynolds’ charity The Thalians and The Jed Foundation, a charity chosen by Lourd.

Fisher’s estate, which she shared with her late mother, Debbie Reynolds, is also on the market for $18 million. The proceeds from the sale will likely be incorporated into the trust.

The details of her holdings and the nature of her trust are outlined in court documents filed by her lawyers. According to the paperwork, not all of Fisher’s assets had been transferred to her living trust at the time of her death. In order to avoid probate court, her lawyers are arguing that Fisher had clearly intended those assets to be incorporated into the trust, of which Lourd is the beneficiary.