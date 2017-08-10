Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd to inherit nearly $7 million

Billie Lourd, the daughter of Carrie Fisher, is set to inherit an estate worth nearly $7 million, according to reports.

Court filings seen by People magazine show that the 25-year-old actress Lourd, the only child of Fisher and the talent agent Bryan Lourd, will receive $6.8 million (£5.2 million) in personal property following the sudden death of her mother last Christmas.

It emerged last month that Lourd would be in line to inherit the money from four bank accounts that Fisher left, along with jewellery, her art collection, and a 2016 Tesla S sports car.

Lourd will also inherit the rights to her mother’s public image and likeness, along with her intellectual property rights, and the continuing profits from her books, trademarks and copyrights.

Meanwhile, the vast amount of memorabilia collected by Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds, who lived next door to her daughter in a labyrinthine villa in the Hollywood Hills, will be sold off in a charity auction.

“My mother and sister were magnificent collectors, they amassed an amazing and diverse collection in their lifetimes,” said Fisher’s brother Todd.

“The size and scope of their collection rivals most museums. So in keeping with my mother’s wishes we have decided to share part of their magnificent collection with all their friends and fans.”

The house which Fisher and Reynolds shared is also set to go on the market, with a potential value of over $18 million.

Fisher died on December 27, 2016, after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. It later emerged that she had a number of illegal and prescription drugs in her system.

Reynolds died the next day after suffering a stroke.

