Carrie Fisher's Best 'Force Awakens' Moment Might Have Been in This Deleted Scene





By Jordan Crucchiola, Vulture

Carrie Fisher wasn’t in much of the theatrical version of last year’s The Force Awakens, and it seems as though her best line was left on the cutting room floor. In this clip, we see General Organa telling a Resistance soldier to contact the Galactic Senate and demand on her behalf that they take action against the First Order, post haste.

Related: Let’s Remember That Time When Carrie Fisher Lovingly Roasted George Lucas

In defending her mandate, the general tells her soldier, “Not all the senators think I’m insane. Or maybe they do. I don’t really care.” The whole exchange isn’t even 15 seconds long, but it still shows a flash of that brazen Fisher charm that brought fierce life to Princess Leia and Fisher’s career so many decades ago.

Related: Carrie Fisher Was the Best Part of When Harry Met Sally