Carrie Fisher Slapped Oscar Isaac 27 Times While Filming 'The Last Jedi'

Carrie Fisher and Oscar Isaac obviously have scenes together in the upcoming Last Jedi, and at least one of them sounds pretty painful - for Poe Dameron that is.

When the actor stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, Isaac talked about his admiration for the late Fisher and some of their time together on what would be her final Star Wars film.

"A large amount of the stuff I got to do was with Carrie, which was amazing," Isaac began. "I remember the first day of shooting was a scene with Carrie ... I remember it was a scene where I come up and talk with her, and she is very upset with me and slaps me."

He continued, "And Rian Johnson, the director, kept doing it over and over. I think it ended up being 27 takes of Carrie just leaning in (mimics hard slapping)."

Isaac also had a funny anecdote about how he tired to initially keep his Force Awakens script after wrap, which he was supposed to give back, and finally did when Disney mentioned the lawyers were looking for it.

Read more: 'Lego Star Wars' Fills In Missing Part of Oscar Isaac's 'Force Awakens' Storyline