Carrie Fisher Once Asked for Harrison Ford to Sing at Her Oscars 'In Memoriam' Tribute

It is so cool, and so sad.

On Friday, ABC News reported on an unearthed interview the late Carrie Fisher gave in which she said she wanted Han Solo, Harrison Ford, to sing during her tribute at the Oscars after she passed. Fisher died last month of a heart attack. She was 60.

In addition to her on-screen, and once real-life love interest, Fisher also once said she wanted her obituary to read that she “drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra.”

The Princess Leia actress, who appeared in the original trilogy and episodes VII and the upcoming VIII, revealed during a 2010 interview with Jimmy McInerney and Jason Swank, hosts of the Rebel Force Radio podcast, that while at a party, she asked Ford to sing for her tribute.

“I asked him if he would be in my death reel, and if he would sing,” Fisher said. “It’s just something I want.”

The song? “‘Melancholy Wookiee,’” she joked.

In her final book before her death, The Princess Diarist, Fisher wrote of her affair with Ford while they were filming A New Hope in England in 1976. She also wrote she still carried a torch for him. Ford, via a statement, said he was heartbroken to learn of her death.

Fisher said she got the idea for the Solo singing after writer-director John Hughes died and numerous actors he worked with paid tribute to him during the Oscars.

“So, I figured they’ll bring out, depending on when it happens, there’s a lot of people they can bring out,” Fisher said.

McInerney told ABC News he hoped the unearthed Fisher request would inspire the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to do something extra for the iconic actress when the show airs next month.

“That’s what she’s asking for,” McInerney told ABC News. “You can say she’s being flippant and silly, but that’s what she said she wants.”

The Academy told ABC News Fisher will “most likely” be included in the In Memoriam segment, but at this time, there were no plans for a separate tribute.

The 89th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air Feb. 26.

