Carrie Fisher Flashback: What She Told Us Last Year About That 'Empire' Kiss With Screen Brother Mark Hamill... ('There Were No Tongues')

UPDATE: Following the sad news about Carrie Fisher‘s death on Dec. 27, 2016, at age 60, we were reminded of our chat with her just last year in advance of the premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Here’s a portion of that interview, with her take on a scene that gave fans of the original trilogy pause in retrospect, as we — and the cast — learned about the characters’ family relationships.

ORIGINAL POST (Dec. 17, 2015): Warning: Star Wars Episodes IV-VI spoilers below, but we really hope you’ve seen them by now.

At the time of The Empire Strikes Back‘s release in 1980, that lengthy kiss between a freshly thawed Luke (Mark Hamill) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) seemed perfectly appropriate. It added a nice layer of love-triangle intrigue to Han (Harrison Ford) and Leia’s ongoing will-they-or-won’t-they. (And the scene had even more sexual tension in a deleted scene eventually released on Blu-ray.)

But when it was revealed that Luke and Leia were brother and sister in Return of the Jedi three years later, the scene retroactively took on an ick factor. So how much did Fisher and Hamill know about their true relationship at the time of Empire‘s filming? Not much, you’ll be glad to know.

“We didn’t [know]” Fisher told Yahoo Movies at the press junket for Star Wars: The Force Awakens (watch above). “BUT,” she continued, “there were no tongues. And I say that in a very respectful Disney-eque way.

“It was not any kind of romantic kiss. I don’t kiss my brother that way. Or, at all!”

Fisher went on to explain that it was “not a kiss,” though, it was “a gesture of disrespect” toward her romantic sparring partner, Solo.

So fair warning, men of the galaxy. Don’t piss off Leia. She’ll make out with other dudes (who might even turn out to be her brother) just to spite you.