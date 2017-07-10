Carrie Fisher final assets revealed, will be inherited by daughter Billie Lourd

Billie Lourd, daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, will be the beneficiary of her mother’s estate, it’s been reported.

Court documents seen by People magazine detail some of the assets that the ‘Star Wars’ star had at the time of her unexpected death in December last year.

According to the documents, the 24-year-old actress Lourd will inherit all of her mother’s personal belongings, collectibles and art works, as well as the assets from various bank accounts, a number of LLCs, and a Tesla S from 2016.

She will also inherit the rights to the use of her image and likeness, and her intellectual property rights, from her various books, trademarks and copyrights.

Fisher’s famously rambling home in Beverly Hills, which she shared with her mother Debbie Reynolds, who died just a day after her daughter, is currently on the market for $18 million.

Meanwhile, a collection of her memorabilia is set to go up for auction in September, organised by her brother Todd.

Among the lots which will be going under the hammer are her writing desk, a personalised director’s chair from ‘Return of the Jedi’, and the famous life-sized statue of herself which she kept in an old fashioned British telephone box at her house.

A portion of the proceeds will be going to Debbie Reynold’s charity The Thalians as well as mental health charity The Jed Foundation.

Fisher died on December 27, a few days after suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

It later emerged from her death certificate that sleep apnea had been a factor in her death, and traces of drugs including heroin and MDMA were found in her system.

