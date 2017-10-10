Carrie Fisher’s dog watching the new 'Star Wars' trailer will destroy you

Millions of Star Wars fans watched the new trailer for The Last Jedi on Monday night — including one very good boy.

A photo of Gary, Carrie Fisher’s beloved French bulldog, was posted to his official Instagram account on Monday, and, guys, we’re warning you — it’s going to make you whimper.

The photo features Gary watching Fisher portraying her iconic role as Leia Organa. Fisher, who had played Leia in the Star Wars films since 1977, died suddenly in December 2016 at age 60.

“Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever,” the caption reads.

Fisher adopted Gary as a therapy dog to help with her bipolar disorder. He was much more to her than just a pet.

“Gary is mental also. My mother says Gary is a hooligan. Gary is like my heart,” Fisher told The Herald Tribune in 2015. “Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down. He’s anxious when he’s away from me.”

In fact, Gary acted as Fisher’s date at numerous events. The actress brought him with her to interviews as well.

Carrie Fisher and her dog Gary attends 'The Handmaiden (Mademoiselle)' premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival in 2016. (Andreas Rentz via Getty Images) More

Fisher’s assistant, Corby McCoin, took Gary in after Fisher’s death.

The two seem pretty chummy.

But Fisher will always be missed.

R.I.P., Carrie.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.

Watch The Last Jedi trailer: