Carrie Fisher delivered horrifying 'gift' to producer who sexually assaulted her friend

Carrie Fisher took matters into her own hands when she discovered that one of her friends had been sexually assaulted by a Hollywood producer.

Heather Ross, a screenwriter who was a close friend of the late star, revealed a horrific run-in with a an unnamed Oscar-winning producer during an interview on US radio station 94.9 MixFM in Tucson, Arizona, in the wake of the multiple accusations against Harvey Weinstein.

On the way to what was billed as a business meeting at a restaurant, the producer was said to have pulled over his car and groped her.

Ross, who writes under her maiden name of Robinson, and who penned the 2005 movie ‘The Perfect Man’, explained: “I was thinking in my head there is no way this is happening right now.”

Fleeing the vehicle, and after being threatened with never working in Hollywood again, she says she told her mother and a few close friends, Fisher among them, but feared reprisals.

“Carrie Fisher, a lot of people said in the news after her passing that she was like a mother figure and she took care of people, which she did — and I was one of many,” Ross went on.

“She was very protective of me and more scared for my safety than anything.

“And after that fear wore off, about two weeks later, she sent me a message online and she said, ‘I just saw (blank) at Sony Studios. I knew he would probably be there, so I went to his office and personally delivered a Tiffany box wrapped with a white bow.’” Ross explained.

“I asked her what was inside and she said, ‘It was a cow tongue from Jerry’s Famous Deli with a note that said, If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be (clears throat) something of yours in a much smaller box!’”

Legend.

