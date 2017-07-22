Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Auction Previewed at Comic-Con (Photos)
When Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds died within a day of each other at the end of 2016, Hollywood lost two giants. At Comic-Con, where Fisher will always be royalty for her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars films, fans this year can get a sneak peek at the upcoming personal property auction of memorabilia the two women left behind. Fans in San Diego at the Profiles In History booth can inspect the items up close; for the rest of us who can’t be there, click through Yahoo Movies‘ photos of what’s available to bid on, including vintage movie magazines, a harp from the movie Cleopatra, Fisher’s collection devoted to her dog, Gary, and much more. The auction takes place on Sept. 23.