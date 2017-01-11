‘Carousel’ Returns to Theaters: Shirley Jones Shares Set Stories — Including Why Frank Sinatra Quit the Movie

The 1956 film Carousel (playing in select theaters today) is best remembered for bringing the Broadway show’s classic Rodgers and Hammerstein songs, including “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and “If I Loved You,” to the big screen. The story of a doomed romance between innocent Julie Jordan (Shirley Jones) and worldly carnival barker Billy Bigelow (Gordon MacRae) in a fishing town in the late 1800s, Carousel hasn’t entirely aged well; a plot point about Billy hitting Julie, which she seems to take as evidence of his love, is particularly difficult to stomach. That aside, the film still dazzles with its candy-colored cinematography (it was filmed on location in Boothbay Harbor, Maine), epic dance sequences, and lushly orchestrated score.

With Fathom Events bringing Carousel to theaters for a 60th anniversary screening (go here for showtimes), Yahoo Movies had the opportunity to speak with star Shirley Jones. Now 82, the Oscar-nominated actress dished on Carousel’s behind-the-scenes drama (her original co-star, Frank Sinatra, walked out on the first day of filming), the challenges of being a young woman in 1950s Hollywood, and the experience of seeing her 22-year-old self in theaters again.

Yahoo Movies: So Carousel is back in theaters.

Shirley Jones: I’m thrilled! I went to a screening this weekend at Universal; my youngest son, Ryan [Cassidy], came with his wife and my granddaughter, and he and I both sat there throughout the whole film crying! [Laughs] I said, “I’m the one who’s supposed to be crying, not you!” It was wonderful. I mean, I almost say to myself, “Who is that person?” But it’s my favorite score of all the things they wrote, Rodgers and Hammerstein.

It could have been a very different film, though! Originally, Frank Sinatra was supposed to play Billy Bigelow.

He pulled out after we did the prerecordings and everything else, because Ava Gardner was threatening to have an affair with Clark Gable if he didn’t come to the location.

That always works for me. If I want someone to come to where I am I say, “I’m going to have an affair with Clark Gable if you don’t get over here.”

[Laughs] Exactly! But you know, when I saw the film again the other day — I mean, nobody sang like Gordon MacRae. [MacRae died in 1986.] That voice was so beautiful. When I was 15 years old, I used to listen to a radio show called The Teen-Timer’s Club on Saturday morning, and he sang on the show, and I fell in love with that voice. So you can imagine what it was like to work with him. He gave me chills every time I heard him sing.

Shirley Jones and Gordon MacRae film the opening sequence of Carousel. (Photo: Twentieth Century Fox & Fathom Events)

But you did a fair amount of work with Sinatra, right? You recorded all the songs.

We did all the prerecording. That’s what you did — you prerecorded every song, and then you sang with the prerecording. And we did all the rehearsals. Back then, when they did a movie musical, you rehearsed it really almost like a Broadway show. You rehearsed for months before you started shooting. And I did all of that with him too. And to have him walk out when we were just about to shoot the film was really unbelievable. We were in Boothbay Harbor, waiting for him to arrive for the first shoot, and we got a [message that] he wasn’t going to come. He’s pulling out of the film. Well, I mean everybody — the producers, it was a married couple that produced it, and she started to cry. And I was on the dock. They said, do you know where [Jones’ Oklahoma! co-star] Gordon MacRae is? And I said, “Yeah, he’s in Las Vegas doing a nightclub act.” They said, “Can you get him on the phone?”

And they gave me some quarters. I was on the dock, and I put the money in a payphone, and I got him on the phone and I said, “Gordon, how would you like to play Billy Bigelow in Carousel?” He said, “Give me three weeks, I have to lose 10 pounds.” I said, “We don’t have three weeks!” And that’s how that happened. I mean, it was bizarre.

