Carolyn Cronenberg, Film Editor and David Cronenberg’s Wife, Dies at 66

Carolyn Cronenberg has died at age 66. The wife of director David Cronenberg, Carolyn had a career in film editing and filmmaking herself. She passed away in her home on June 19 after an unspecified illness. “She was caring, kind, compassionate, loving, and by far the best person any of us has ever known,” a family obituary reads.

READ MORE: David Cronenberg: Why He’s Considering Retiring From Filmmaking

The pair met in 1977 while Carolyn was working as a production assistant on David’s early science-fiction horror movie “Rabid.” She would go on to have editing credits on her husband’s movies “The Brood” and “Fast Company,” while later directing behind-the-scenes documentaries “Acts of Violence” and “Too Commercial for Cannes.” The former explored the use of violence in “A History of Violence,” while the latter documented David’s trip to Cannes with the Viggo Mortensen-starring drama.

Carolyn and David have two children, son Brandon and daughter Caitlin. Carolyn also helped raise Cassandra, David’s daughter from his marriage with first wife Margaret Hindson. You can watch the short film “Too Commercial For Cannes” below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Festivals newsletter here.

Related stories

David Cronenberg Joins Cast of Sarah Polley's 'Alias Grace' Series

Howard Shore, Composer for Cronenberg, 'Spotlight' and Scorsese, on the Creation of Diverse Scores

Three David Cronenberg/Howard Shore Soundtracks Are Coming to Vinyl, Including 'Crash'