Carl Reiner reveals secrets of 'The Man With Two Brains,' his favorite moment in 'The Jerk,' and intel on 'Ocean's 8'

Carl Reiner is a show-business legend. At age 95, he’s churning out new comedy projects at a rate that puts younger compatriots to shame, making the title of his new book, Too Busy to Die, hilariously apt. While writing is now the primary outlet for his creativity, it’s merely the latest stage of the actor-writer-producer-director’s illustrious career. After first cutting his teeth in TV — where he worked with Sid Caesar and Steve Allen, and created and co-starred on The Dick Van Dyke Show — Reiner quickly proved himself a formidable multihyphenate. He established a long-running partnership with friend Mel Brooks that gave birth to their legendary “2000-Year-Old Man” routine.

Before long, the movies came calling, and that’s where he confirmed his directing credentials, helming four of Steve Martin’s finest early films. With the third of those big-screen ventures, The Man With Two Brains, recently debuting on Blu-ray, we caught up with Reiner to discuss his current prose endeavors, his collaborations with Martin, and his upcoming appearance in next year’s Ocean’s 8 — reprising the part of Saul Bloom that he originated in Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven trilogy.

You’ve managed to stay immensely busy, as evidenced by your recent documentary If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast, about artists working into their 90s. What’s the secret to your longevity?

It’s just getting up and having something in your head you want to do. Every morning, something pops, and I have not stopped doing it. My latest book, Mel [Brooks] gave me a title when I finished my last three biographies: Remember Me, I Just Remembered, and What I Forgot to Remember. I said, “What do I do now, Mel?” He says, “Too busy to die.” So I have a book called Too Busy to Die. I finished that, and I came up with an idea for a book called How to Live Forever by Sumwon Hoohaz. I love it. It’s a 120-page book which I’m giving out for free, as a bonus, if people buy Too Busy to Die. I can’t tell you what it is because it’s such a crazy book … 120 pages of madness.

What’s the impetus for this amazing creative output?

It keeps me busy, and it keeps popping like popcorn. I just finished two new books, which we’re about to publish — finished them the other day. It’s two volumes of every movie I’ve seen since I was 6 years old. Putting the posters in, and four clips from the movie on the other page, and so it’s a 900-page work in total — 400 pages and 500 pages. One from the time I was 6 to the time I went into the Army, and then the other from the time I was in the Army until yesterday. Including movies I love viewing and loved doing, in the second book.

Were any of those movies particularly fun to revisit and write about?

Every one of them. But my particular favorites of all time, I mention those, and the love story of all time is Random Harvest. Have you seen that?

I have, years ago.

Watch it again with someone you love. And if there’s not a tear in her eye, dump her!

Do that for me. Get a copy of that and watch it. I’ve seen it six times. Every time I find somebody who hasn’t seen it, I sit them down in my living room and watch it with them to see how they react. It’s one of the best-written movies ever. The other ones that you cannot resist are The Princess Bride, Robbie [Reiner, his son]’s picture. And When Harry Met Sally. And The Count of Monte Cristo [1934] is my favorite of all, because it’s a story of comeuppance, where the villains are the most villainous, and they get the worst comeuppance. Robert Donat was my favorite movie actor; I just loved him.

Any movies of yours that you look back on especially fondly?

Absolutely. There are a few of them. As a matter of fact, it was not only the way the movies came out and were accepted by audiences — it was the doing of the movies. The fun I had doing them. The four Steve Martin movies were among my favorites, because as you can tell, after doing The Jerk, we were like two peas. We just kept popping them. So those four movies were among my favorites — The Man With Two Brains and Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid and All of Me.

Just a month ago, I showed my family The Jerk for the first time, and they thought it was hilarious.

There are things in that movie that are so crazy. What just came to mind is when he hooks his car up to a church, and he’s telling the police, “It’s a big church pulled by a car. So any church you see being pulled by a car — that’s the one I’m talking about.”

