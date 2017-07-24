Captain Marvel's concept art shows off Brie Larson's super suit

Comic Con fans in San Diego have had their very first glimpse of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel in her supersuit.

During Saturday’s panel with Marvel’s studio boss Kevin Feige, some concept art was unveiled on the big screen.

It featured the female superhero taking out some alien types, while Feige also let some more details slip about the new movie.

It seems it will be set in the early 1990s, with Captain Marvel battling the Skrulls, who, for the uninitiated are green-skinned, shape-shifting aliens who have been appearing in Marvel Comics – notably antagonists to the Fantastic Four – since the 1960s.

Not only that, but the movie will feature Samuel L. Jackson reprising his role as Nick Fury… and he’ll have both his eyes too.

This would perhaps imply that the movie might show how the S.H.I.E.L.D. boss got himself that famous eye patch.

So it will be a prequel, of sorts, then, the action occurring before that seen in the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The movie, which will find Larson playing the human-Kree hybrid (that’s another alien race in the Marvel universe), is due out in March, 2019, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

