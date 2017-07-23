Captain Marvel movie everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

When Captain Marvel finally arrives in cinemas it will mark a hallmark moment for Marvel Studios – its first solo female superhero film since the MCU kicked off with 2008's Iron Man.

Captain Marvel has a long and complicated history at Marvel (and beyond). So who is the latest incarnation of the hero, and how will she finally be coming to the big screen?

Captain Marvel release date: About time

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel is currently scheduled to break out into her own solo film on March 8, 2019 in both the UK and US.

And she'll hardly be entering a market saturated by female superhero films. Warner Bros and DC beat Marvel to the punch with Wonder Woman, but other than some un-notable exceptions like Elektra and Catwoman, Captain Marvel will be a rare entry in the sausage-fest of the modern superhero movie genre.

Captain Marvel cast: In search of an actress

You'll have to forgive our excitement about Captain Marvel despite a current lack of announcements for the movie. Emily Blunt was a long-time fan favourite casting, as was Game of Thrones (and Captain America: The First Avenger, remember?) star Natalie Dormer.

But finally, after months of rumours, Room's Brie Larson was been confirmed for the role.

She's already doing her homework, so we should be in safe hands.

Samuel L Jackson will also be returning as Nick Fury – with both of his eyes intact. More on how that's possible later.

Female directors Elizabeth Wood (White Girl), Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Niki Caro (Whale Rider), Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland, Mad Men), Lorene Scafaria (Seeking a Friend for the End of the World) and Rebecca Thomas (The Little Mermaid) were all rumoured for the movie. Marvel finally announced It's Kind of a Funny Story and Mississippi Grind directing duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck would helm the film. So that's half an MCU movie directed by a woman then...