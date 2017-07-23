Captain Marvel movie everything you need to know

When Captain Marvel finally arrives in cinemas it will mark a hallmark moment for Marvel Studios – its first solo female superhero film since the MCU kicked off with 2008's Iron Man.
Captain Marvel has a long and complicated history at Marvel (and beyond). So who is the latest incarnation of the hero, and how will she finally be coming to the big screen?
Captain Marvel release date: About time
Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel is currently scheduled to break out into her own solo film on March 8, 2019 in both the UK and US.
And she'll hardly be entering a market saturated by female superhero films. Warner Bros and DC beat Marvel to the punch with Wonder Woman, but other than some un-notable exceptions like Elektra and Catwoman, Captain Marvel will be a rare entry in the sausage-fest of the modern superhero movie genre.
Captain Marvel cast: In search of an actress
You'll have to forgive our excitement about Captain Marvel despite a current lack of announcements for the movie. Emily Blunt was a long-time fan favourite casting, as was Game of Thrones (and Captain America: The First Avenger, remember?) star Natalie Dormer.
But finally, after months of rumours, Room's Brie Larson was been confirmed for the role.
She's already doing her homework, so we should be in safe hands.
Samuel L Jackson will also be returning as Nick Fury – with both of his eyes intact. More on how that's possible later.
Female directors Elizabeth Wood (White Girl), Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Niki Caro (Whale Rider), Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland, Mad Men), Lorene Scafaria (Seeking a Friend for the End of the World) and Rebecca Thomas (The Little Mermaid) were all rumoured for the movie. Marvel finally announced It's Kind of a Funny Story and Mississippi Grind directing duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck would helm the film. So that's half an MCU movie directed by a woman then...
What we do know for sure is that Inside Out's Meg LeFauve and Guardians of the Galaxy's Nicole Perlman are working on the script.
Captain Marvel plot: Who is Captain Marvel?
Captain Marvel will be the MCU's first flashback film, set in the 1990s before the rise of the Avengers.
Fury (before the loss of his eye) will be on hand to help Carol get to grips with her powers, and the pair will be going up against Marvel's classic shapeshifting aliens, the Skrulls.
This is all very well, we hear you cry, but who the hell is Captain Marvel, anyway?
Here's where things get a little bit complicated.
The original Captain Marvel is a character that has nothing to with Marvel Comics at all. He was a Superman knock-off created by Fawcett Comics in 1939. He was eventually bought by DC, who weren't allowed to publish any comics called 'Captain Marvel', and is now known as Shazam.
Marvel's own original Captain Marvel was created by Stan Lee and Gene Colan in 1967. He was an officer in the alien Kree military pun-tastically called Mar-Vell. He was assigned to monitor Earth but eventually sided with humanity against his own race and proceeded to join the Avengers and fly around the universe with the power of his Nega-Bands™.
You'll never guess what happened in the 1982 graphic novel The Death of Captain Marvel – but it is considered a landmark for its portrayal of his death not by supervillain but by cancer. Mar-Vell has (for the most part) remained dead ever since.
He was followed by African American harbour patrol lieutenant turned superpowered Avengers leader Monica Rambeau, then his artificially created children Genis-Vell and Phyla-Vell, both of whom had a hard time of it before ending up very dead.
And so we get to Carol Danvers, our newest Captain Marvel. The former US Air Force pilot had a long connection to Mar-Vell, and it was in his comic that she received superpowers when an accident fused his Kree DNA with her human genetic material. She adopted the codename Ms Marvel – which she would keep for many years between short-lived experiments with names like 'Binary' and 'Warbird' – and has been a long-time member of the Avengers.
This original will apparently tweaked – to stop it clashing with Green Lantern, of all things.
"I don't think I've ever had a project where I've been more mindful about the impact that it could have and the importance of it," writer Nicole Perlman told Any Time with Vin Forte. "She's such an incredibly kick-ass character and Kelly Sue DeConnick did a great run with her story arc recently.
"But here's the thing, if you were just going to do a straight adaptation of the comics, her origin story is very similar toGreen Lantern. And obviously, that's not what we want to do. There's a lot of reinvention that needs to happen. And also, she's her own person and she's a great character. We have to be aware of what's happened in other Marvel film and makes sure that her particular storyline is unique and fun and also fits in within this world that's going on at the same time."
Carol has had her share of knocks too, including losing her powers, a fight with alcoholism, and the infamous storyline in which a man controlled Carol mind to impregnate her with... himself.
Still, as a character she survived and thrived. In 2012, Marvel decided that 'Ms Marvel' was a bit regressive as far as superhero names go (not to mention THAT costume), and gave her the classic title, although they proved to be a bit nervy about committing to a short hairstyle for Carol's new look.
With her Superman-style strength, flight and invulnerability, she was also a recent member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Under writer DeConnick, the new Captain Marvel built a committed internet following called the Carol Corps.
There's no doubt that the choice of Captain Marvel as Marvel's first solo superhero movie gives the studio a lot of scope for stories. Carol has a big playground, with space for an Avengers-centric tale, a space epic, a military thriller or some light-hearted Top Gun-style flying japes. They couldn't ask for a better opportunity to help us forget that Catwoman ever happened.
Captain Marvel will somehow tie into Ant-Man and the Quantum Universe, although don't ask us how just yet. Coincidentally, sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp will be the first MCU film to name a female character in its title, even if she doesn't get to fly solo.
