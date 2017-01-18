Captain Marvel Getting Higher Profile Ahead of MCU Debut

By Graeme McMillan, The Hollywood Reporter

‘Alien Nation’ will be a monthly series soundtracked by female-led musical acts.

Carol Danvers might be the most high profile female superhero in Marvel’s comic book universe after the events of last year’s Civil War II series, but the same can’t be said of her position in the real world — at least, not yet. A new video series from Marvel aims to change that.

The first installment of Captain Marvel: Alien Nation features Margaret Stohl, writer of the new The Mighty Captain Marvel series, and editor and Director of Content Development at Marvel, Sana Amanat. They explain the backstory behind Carol Danvers and her power set, while also placing the character inside the wider comic book universe.

The monthly video series is Marvel’s second entry in its Spotlight Music franchise, following last year’s launch of Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet. That latter series paired writer Ta-Nehisi Coates with a number of hip-hop acts for videos accompanying each issue of the critically acclaimed series; moving forward, Alien Nation will feature Stohl and music from, according to Marvel, “some of the world’s biggest female-led musical acts.”

The purpose of Alien Nation is to expand awareness of the character, who is expected to debut on the big screen in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War ahead of her own movie a year later. (Brie Larson will play Danvers.) In a statement, Amanat said, “Utilizing the power of Marvel’s Spotlight Music series, and headlined with The Pretty Reckless, we are so excited to introduce Carol Danvers to a brand new audience as the most powerful Marvel Super Hero of 2017 – the mighty Captain Marvel.”

The Mighty Captain Marvel No. 1 is in comic book stores and available digitally right now.