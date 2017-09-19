Captain Marvel confirmed for Avengers 4

‘Captain Marvel’ will be in ‘Avengers 4’.

At least, if Brie Larson’s appearance on set is anything to go by.

According to the folks at Atlanta Filming, the 27-year-old ‘Captain Marvel’ star has been spotted on the set of the currently untitled ‘Avengers 4’… which probably means she’s in the movie after all.

“Hi… #BrieLarson (And #ChrisEvans…),” they said from the scene. “Like Chris is an afterthought when Brie is here.”

It’s been over a year since Brie Larson joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain Marvel – the first female Marvel hero to be cast in her very own solo movie… but she’s yet to be seen as the iconic superhero.

And details have been scarce.

‘Captain Marvel’ will be set in the ‘90s during the Kree/Skrull war, and will star iconic Marvel spymaster Nick Fury. But apart from that (and a glimpse at some cool concept art) the project remains shrouded in mystery.

And there were even fewer details on how ‘Captain Marvel’ would fit into the wider MCU.

Now, it looks as though she’s suiting up for ‘Avengers 4’.

Brie Larson and Chris Evans are reportedly getting to work on #Avengers4 this week in Atlanta! https://t.co/NK4nNCQKB2 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) September 18, 2017





And Brie Larson’s first day on set involved a meeting between the two Captains – Captain Marvel and Captain America. Yep, that’s pretty cool.

How will she fit into the events of ‘Avengers 4’?

Well, we know very little about the upcoming film, which will presumably tackle the fallout from ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. But with rumours that certain Avengers might not make it, it looks as though Earth is going to need every hero it can get.

And it might not be long before we see Captain Marvel in her costume.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ stars Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bethany, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, and Josh Brolin.

Joe and Anthony Russo will direct the film, based on a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ heads to cinemas on 27 April 2018.

