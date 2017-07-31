Captain Marvel concept art reveals big screen Skrulls

Captain marvel brings the Skrulls to the big screen - Credit: Marvel

The Skrulls are coming to ‘Captain Marvel’…

And they look awesome.

Appearing at San Diego Comic Con, the upcoming ‘Captain Marvel’ movie confirmed that Carol Danvers – the classic Marvel superheroine – will be taking on the iconic skrulls during a ‘90s set flick.

And now we’ve got our first glimpse at the villainous aliens.

The Skrulls are a fictional race of shapeshifters who have appeared in the Marvel comic books for decades – hell bent on invading Earth and often going up against Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

The ability to change their appearance has often resulted in Skrull spies… but their distinctive natural appearance is something we’ve been dying to see on the big screen.

And it looks as though that’s what we’re getting in ‘Captain Marvel’.

After a slew of concept art was revealed at SDCC, artist Jerad Marantz has revealed his official designs for Marvel’s Skrulls in ‘Captain Marvel’. And they look pretty awesome.





As you can see, the designs are very close to their comic book counterparts, and definitely play into the nineties aesthetic which ‘Captain Marvel’ is likely to present. And let’s face it – the skrulls have never looked so good.

Will the big screen Skrulls be as cool as this?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see… but they wouldn’t have released the teaser concept art if this wasn’t the direction they were going. And this is likely going to please a lot of Marvel comic book fans.

‘Captain Marvel’ stars Brie Larsen as Captain Marvel and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will direct, based on a script by Meg LeFauve and Nicole Perlman.

‘Captain Marvel’ heads to cinemas on 8 March 2019.

